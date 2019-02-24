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Calling All Catholics To Pray The Rosary - Pray for Abortion, Homosexuality, Pornography, & More
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7 views • February 24, 2019
Promises of the Rosary - http://www.themostholyrosary.com/15promises.htm
Rugged Rosaries - https://amzn.to/2Eg5Ybt
Other Rosaries - https://amzn.to/2EdVTeV
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Rugged Rosaries - https://amzn.to/2Eg5Ybt
Other Rosaries - https://amzn.to/2EdVTeV
**Social Media**
Twitter - https://twitter.com/BBTSaulStaples
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/BeardedBibleThumper
Instagram - Coming Soon
Google+ - https://plus.google.com/u/2/114836086500760240534
Blog - http://beardedbiblethumper.com/
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