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Joan Mellen and Ernest Gallo, February 23, 2019, Largo, FL - part 1 of 2
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3 views • February 24, 2019
Author Joan Mellen (http://JoanMellen.com) speaks on and signs her latest book, "Blood In The Water: How the U.S. and Israel Conspired to Ambush the USS Liberty."
Joan Mellen is Professor Emerita at Temple University where she taught literature and creative writing for fifty years, and the author of 24 books including her most recent, "Blood In The Water."
Ernest Gallo is a USS Liberty survivor and author of, "Liberty Injustices: A Survivor's Account of American Bigotry."
Joan Mellen is Professor Emerita at Temple University where she taught literature and creative writing for fifty years, and the author of 24 books including her most recent, "Blood In The Water."
Ernest Gallo is a USS Liberty survivor and author of, "Liberty Injustices: A Survivor's Account of American Bigotry."
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