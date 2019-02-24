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The Story of Flowers by Azuma Makoto, director.
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28 views • February 24, 2019
A short beautifully animated film directed by Azuma Makoto and presented by AMKK. Beautifully illustrated and magical. Illustration by Katie Scott, Animation by James Paulley, Visual Supervisor Shunsuke Shiinoki and Project Management by Eri Narita. Very uplifting and reminiscent of Ayahuasca or Magic Mushrooms.
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