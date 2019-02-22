David Duke and Mark Collett Feb 22, 2019

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Today Dr. Duke and Mark Collett discussed the domination by AIPAC over our campaign financing. Then they went on to discuss the media complicity in the Jussie Smollett fake hate crime hoax.
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link to Mark Collett's latest video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ad7EY...