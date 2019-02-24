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190223 WARS IN HEAVEN NOW *HERE*
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27 views • February 24, 2019
PEOPLES' INTERNET RADIO, SAT., "HISTORY RESET" . . . The clash HERE ON EARTH between Occult Doctrine versus Covenantal Religion has been going on--a war over WORDS (not just SWORDS)--since the Days of the Patriarch Jacob.
https://youtu.be/N-mQrOOnU4I -- Everything you know is wrong ... Human Origins, Lloyd Pye
https://youtu.be/uRP8C2xpyEQ -- USConstitution was Stolen from Native American Tribes
https://www.brighteon.com/5842324518001 -- Flat Earth Conspiracy Documentary, by Eric Dubay
https://youtu.be/N-mQrOOnU4I -- Everything you know is wrong ... Human Origins, Lloyd Pye
https://youtu.be/uRP8C2xpyEQ -- USConstitution was Stolen from Native American Tribes
https://www.brighteon.com/5842324518001 -- Flat Earth Conspiracy Documentary, by Eric Dubay
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