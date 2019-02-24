© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UCLA Students Support Concentration Camps For Trump Supporters
Follow
0
Share
Report
332 views • February 24, 2019
Kaitlin Bennett went undercover at UCLA as Jenna Talia to ask students to sign a petition to throw conservatives into involuntary re-education camps.
**Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
**Download The Official Infowars Free App https://www.infowars.com/app/
**Subscribe: https://infowars.com/newsletter
**GET THE NEW PROTEIN BARS TODAY>>> https://www.infowarsstore.com/infowars-life-protein-bars-chocolate-peanut-butter.html
**Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
**Download The Official Infowars Free App https://www.infowars.com/app/
**Subscribe: https://infowars.com/newsletter
**GET THE NEW PROTEIN BARS TODAY>>> https://www.infowarsstore.com/infowars-life-protein-bars-chocolate-peanut-butter.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.