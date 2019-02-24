You Are The Star

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29 views • February 24, 2019
THE MANY BENEFITS OF LIVING CLOSE TO THE LAND
I've dramatized two Native American folk tales which exemplify this understanding of living close to the land, not in opposition to Mother Nature wanting to conquering her. Conquest and rule must no longer be part of mankind's mindset. The CDC has reported that Americans are now dying younger and not living longer. The uptick in deaths was driven by the prevalence and lethality of Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, and flu.
Prof. Judson J. Singer
I've dramatized two Native American folk tales which exemplify this understanding of living close to the land, not in opposition to Mother Nature wanting to conquering her. Conquest and rule must no longer be part of mankind's mindset. The CDC has reported that Americans are now dying younger and not living longer. The uptick in deaths was driven by the prevalence and lethality of Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, and flu.
Prof. Judson J. Singer
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