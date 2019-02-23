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IMPORTANT LIVE STREAM ABOUT: #KamalaSmollettConnection and @AOC = Front For #BigCorpMoney – PLEASE RETWEET AND SHARE #MAGA #1A
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24 views • February 23, 2019
WildNews.us – Citizen journalists uncover connection between Jessie Smollett hoax and Kamala Harris political agenda – Lynching Bill stall in congress. The bill is not what it seems to be. It has nothing to do with lynching everything to do with the Hard Left agenda and silencing #MAGA – Rep. Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) takes big money from George Soros front organizations
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