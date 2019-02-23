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Jim Jordan takes aim at Democrat Adam Schiff
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18 views • February 23, 2019
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) discusses how former FBI Director Andrew McCabe said that the DOJ discussed using the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office, the upcoming release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s final report and whether Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) should recuse himself from the Russia probe.
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