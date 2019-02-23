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G10-1Solar Zodiac
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14 views • February 23, 2019
48 constellations tell the story of the Redeemer by their names and images. Seth and Enoch produced the Zodiac to preserve God’s prophecy in the garden. Noah brought the books through the flood. All ancient Zodiacs have the same pictures. That’s God.
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