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Matt Couch & Det. Frank Whalen - Seth Rich Investigative Update 8/29/2018
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23 views • February 23, 2019
Under the umbrella of The America First Media Group founded by Matt Couch and since taking on their own private investigation because of the public importance of this matter, they have uncovered and authenticated new and critically important evidence.
Matt Couch, founder, director and spokesperson of the America First Media Group with Ret. NYPD homicide Detective Frank Whalen appears in this segment.
Matt Couch, founder, director and spokesperson of the America First Media Group with Ret. NYPD homicide Detective Frank Whalen appears in this segment.
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