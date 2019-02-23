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G10-4 Gates Of Your Enemies
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4 views • February 23, 2019
An unconditional promise made by God to Abraham is the “gates” prophecy. Abraham was given the “Gates” prophecy 4000 years ago! God confirmed this prophecy through Rebecca’s family. “Thy seed shall possess the gate of his enemies/those who hate him.”
That prophecy never came true in the Holy Land. Not one in a thousand Christians can explain that prophecy. But we know that it means the Trade Gates of today’s world.
That prophecy never came true in the Holy Land. Not one in a thousand Christians can explain that prophecy. But we know that it means the Trade Gates of today’s world.
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