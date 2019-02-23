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Bookies betting on Trump in 2020
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4 views • February 23, 2019
WSJ Editorial Page Assistant Editor James Freeman, GOP fundraiser Noelle Nikpour and FBN’s Charlie Gasparino on bookies favoring President Trump in the 2020 presidential race and the impact of the economy on the election.
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