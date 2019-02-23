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SAVE SMOLLETT - GROW A SMULLETT
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29 views • February 23, 2019
Saving Jussie Smollett through Insta-Live crying & a hairdo rebrand idea. I cried all I could cry for one of TV's tippy-top rising stars, and I think I've figured out a way to save him, his role... & we're also gonna have to fix everybody's hair for world peace. It's all a big mistake, and we can take a joke! No problem. We can all take a multi-coordinated news flub of a joke in the land of equality.>>>>
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