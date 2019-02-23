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JAX25 Defining Faith
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1 view • February 23, 2019
Heb 11:1 Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.
Most Christians have heard and will repeat that Hebrews 11:1 is the definition of “faith.”
BUT! ! ! This verse doesn't define faith. It only describes the effect or position of faith, and it's implications! ! ! We have to go elsewhere to find out what faith is.
Most Christians have heard and will repeat that Hebrews 11:1 is the definition of “faith.”
BUT! ! ! This verse doesn't define faith. It only describes the effect or position of faith, and it's implications! ! ! We have to go elsewhere to find out what faith is.
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