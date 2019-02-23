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Eric Dubay Answers Everyone's Flat Earth Questions
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259 views • February 23, 2019
The following video is a compilation of answers to 32 of the most common questions asked during flat Earth interviews. For the past several years I have done my best to personally and promptly answer every genuine flat Earth question asked of me across all of my social media accounts. I promise to continue answering everyone’s flat Earth questions and request that you direct your friends and family to this video and its comments section which I will use as a platform to field further...
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