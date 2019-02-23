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Feds Investigate Possible Dem/Fox Connection To Smollett Hate Crime Hoax – 02/22/2019
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10 views • February 23, 2019
Venezuelan troops “opened fire” on civilians allegedly trying to keep the Brazilian border open for aid. Russia is accusing the US of using aid deliveries as a “convenient pretext for conducting military action.” Oath Keepers Stewart Rhodes shares his fight for the Constitution and Kyle Biedermann. Martina Markota reveals how conservatives are being unjustly targeted by major banks. Faith Goldy draws powerful parallels between Europe’s migrant crisis and America’s caravan surge.
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