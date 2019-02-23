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Colion Noir Exposes the Media's Race-Dividing Agenda Over Jussie Smollett
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11 views • February 23, 2019
The agenda-driven coverage of Jussie Smollett proves that the media and race-baiting socialists like Kamala Harris fan the flames of racism and division in America. If they cared about real people, they'd devote half as much time to covering the violence that hurts all Chicagoans, instead of one fraud who they used to divide our country. For the Truth about what really matters in Chicago, watch Colion Noir Tell the Story of Chicago's Forgotten on NRATV.
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