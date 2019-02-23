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Ilhan Omar, You Angry, Devious, Freedom Hater
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5 views • February 23, 2019
"Ilhan Omar you angry, devious, freedom hater: you just attacked another 5 plus million Americans in your so-called apology. First it was the Jews. Now you go after millions of gun owners, who by the way are among the most law-abiding people in this country." –Grant Stinchfield
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