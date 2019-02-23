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House Dems introduce bill to stop Trump's national emergency
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9 views • February 23, 2019
House Democrats will vote on a resolution to block President Trump's national emergency declaration while Senate Democrats are working to drum up support for a similar measure.
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trumpcurrent eventsnewsdemocratspresident trumppresident donald trumpfox newsfox news channelnancy pelosius newsdonald trumpcongressborder securityus mexico borderborder wallsouthern borderus borderwallhouse democratshouse demsharris faulkneroutnumberednational emergencytrump national emergencyhouse of reps
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