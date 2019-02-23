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Ingraham: Rage vs. results and the great Democrat freak-out
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416 views • February 23, 2019
Ten years ago it would have been unthinkable that major political and media figures would bend over backwards to excuse criminal behavior because they agreed with the perpetrators' political motivation.
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