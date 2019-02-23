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In Non-Apology for Anti-Semitism, Ilhan Omar Attacks NRA Members
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5 views • February 23, 2019
"Ilhan Omar learned nothing from her last apology. And she keeps saying this crazy stuff. And why even bring the NRA into it? Which by the way, the NRA has a lot of Jewish members. FYI... we're trying to calm the hate down, not fan the flames." –Dana Loesch
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