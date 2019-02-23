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Smollett Hoax Delivers Major Blow To Democrat Narrative - War Room Full Show
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51 views • February 23, 2019
It's the monthly Veterans Call In Special where we get Veterans as co-hosts and take calls from Veterans all three hours. Highlights include veterans responding to the Jussie Smollet Hoax and the situation in Venezuela.
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http://www.infowars.com/
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http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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