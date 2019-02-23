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Democrats Panic As Their Race War False Flag Crumbles - Veterans Call In Show HR 2
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6 views • February 23, 2019
Owen Shroyer takes calls from veterans to discuss the crumbling narrative of a race war propped up by top Democrats in order to exploit the fake outrage in exchange for votes.
https://www.infowars.com/the-independent-media-just-saved-america-from-a-bloody-race-war-that-the-mainstream-media-was-trying-to-start/
https://www.infowars.com/black-civil-rights-activist-says-jussie-smollet-could-have-started-race-war/
https://www.infowars.com/real-politically-motivated-hate-crime-caught-on-camera/
https://www.infowars.com/the-independent-media-just-saved-america-from-a-bloody-race-war-that-the-mainstream-media-was-trying-to-start/
https://www.infowars.com/black-civil-rights-activist-says-jussie-smollet-could-have-started-race-war/
https://www.infowars.com/real-politically-motivated-hate-crime-caught-on-camera/
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