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Insider: The Black History Event At The White House You Will Not Hear About
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24 views • February 23, 2019
Melissa A @therightmelissa joins Owen Shroyer on The War Room from the hospital where she was visiting Terrence Williams. She fills Owen in on the Black History Month event at The White House that you will not hear about on the mainstream outlets.
https://www.infowars.com/naacp-blames-president-donald-trump-for-alleged-racist-homophobic-attack-on-actor-jussie-smollett/
https://www.infowars.com/unforgivable-trump-calls-out-northam-over-racist-photo-late-term-abortion-remarks/
https://www.infowars.com/naacp-blames-president-donald-trump-for-alleged-racist-homophobic-attack-on-actor-jussie-smollett/
https://www.infowars.com/unforgivable-trump-calls-out-northam-over-racist-photo-late-term-abortion-remarks/
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