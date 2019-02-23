© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why Democrats Have Gone Silent On Jussie Smollett Story
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • February 23, 2019
The false flag hate crime of the year fell apart before the dems could utilize it to their full advantage.
https://www.infowars.com/jussie-smollett-hoax-the-whole-story-share-this-full-length-video/
https://www.infowars.com/report-fbi-investigating-whether-smollett-had-accomplices-in-chicago-who-directed-staged-attack/
https://www.infowars.com/was-jussie-smollett-hoax-a-democrat-operation/
https://www.infowars.com/jussie-smollett-hoax-the-whole-story-share-this-full-length-video/
https://www.infowars.com/report-fbi-investigating-whether-smollett-had-accomplices-in-chicago-who-directed-staged-attack/
https://www.infowars.com/was-jussie-smollett-hoax-a-democrat-operation/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.