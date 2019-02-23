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U.N. Security Counsil Debates The Future of Venezuela
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10 views • February 23, 2019
As if anyone should be "debating the future of Venezuela"....except the Venezuelans themselves....the U.S. (including Big Oil) believe they have the right to dictate what goes on down there in a democratic sovereign country. The propaganda is running rampant....calling the duly elected President Nikolas Maduro a "dictator". Who is responsible for Venezuela being so poor right now? It's the U.S. who imposed "sanctions" on Venezuela preventing them from selling oil to their international markets.
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