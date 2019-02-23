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Mexican Flag To Fly Over The Alamo
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614 views • February 23, 2019
Democratic legislators in Texas are planning to erect statues in honor of the Mexican army at the famed Alamo in San Antonio, Texas. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes & Texas Rep. Kyle Biedermann join Alex in-studio to discuss solutions to this proposed tribute to tyranny.
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