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Full Show – Feds Investigate Possible Dem/Fox Connection To Smollett Hate Crime Hoax – 02/22/2019
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1353 views • February 23, 2019
One dead and multiple injured after Venezuelan troops “opened fire” on civilians allegedly trying to keep the Brazilian border open for aid. Today’s in-studio guests include founder and director of the Oath Keepers Stewart Rhodes sharing his fight for the Constitution and Kyle Biedermann. Also, performance artist and #Gothright founder Martina Markota reveals how conservatives are being unjustly targeted by major banks. Furthermore, conservative trailblazer Faith Goldy joins the show.
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