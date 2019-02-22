© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dems Plan To Use Red Flag Laws To Kill 1st And 2nd Amendment
Follow
1
Share
Report
1239 views • February 22, 2019
Stewart Rhodes joins Alex Jones live in studio to break down how democrats are planning on using red flag laws to kill law abiding citizens' freedom of speech and right to bear arms, making opposition to the government nearly impossible for the people of the United States.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.