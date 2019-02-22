© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JAX42 Giving God's Way
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • February 22, 2019
I’m going to take you the long way around giving. Why did Paul AND JESUS make such a big deal out of giving? Because giving is the simplest way to trust God. And trusting God or faithing as you’ve heard me say, is the way to access God’s promise of salvation. If you give God’s way, He’ll give you eternal life. Pretty good deal. That’s why Paul and Jesus talk so much about giving.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.