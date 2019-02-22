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Texas Rep: #1 Concern For Texans Is Illegal Immigration
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96 views • February 22, 2019
A recent poll reveals the #1 priority for Texans is Illegal immigration, but the legislature is focusing on education instead. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes & Texas Rep. Kyle Biedermann join Alex in-studio to expose how important issues are ignored in the mainstream.
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