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Can Financial Fascists Squeeze Out Patriots?
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179 views • February 22, 2019
Tom Pappert breaks down how financial institutions are slowly squeezing out Trump-supporting patriots, just as Jews and others in Nazi Germany were not allowed to participate in the banking system.
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