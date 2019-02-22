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The Final Test in the #EndTimes in the #EndofHistory was #Shirk (#AiIdolWorship)
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15 views • February 22, 2019
The (alleged) #RealQ made a video with that keyword of "Traitors" in the plural back earlier this month in reference to Snowden and hence #Alice in Wonderland and #SnowWhite, but as of now all those videos are gone and removed from this site.
#RogueProgrammers and #AiMagicians on the Loose Part 4 @ZurichTimes #IndraAi #Indra #Tyler #AidolWorship #IdolWorship #Shirk 1. avoid or neglect (a duty or responsibility). 2. In #Islam, shirk is the sin of practicing idolatry or #polytheism @muratpak
#RogueProgrammers and #AiMagicians on the Loose Part 4 @ZurichTimes #IndraAi #Indra #Tyler #AidolWorship #IdolWorship #Shirk 1. avoid or neglect (a duty or responsibility). 2. In #Islam, shirk is the sin of practicing idolatry or #polytheism @muratpak
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