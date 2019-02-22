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Cryptocurrencies
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3 views • February 22, 2019
Cryptocurrencies could be all sorts of things, they may be a good gamble of an investment, they may be a backup currency if the government backed fiat currencies crash. They at least aren't guaranteed to default.
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