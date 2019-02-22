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Canada Reports On Yellow Vest Explosion
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1088 views • February 22, 2019
The "yellow vest movement" has crossed the ocean as average Canadians march to protest globalism. Faith Goldy gives an insider's report on the movement's success in Canada.
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