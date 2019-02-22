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Effective Spiritual warfare against the illuminati
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17 views • February 22, 2019
The illuminati are harming us and this planet, and we have standing before God to pray for justice. Plus there are many things to do to become more effective in that, like praying every day hard, being righteous, speaking out against corruption, being healthy, and using crystals in a moral way to perform the miracles God wants rather than for the sorcery that will send karma to get you by doing it apart from God.
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