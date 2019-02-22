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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) FRIDAY 2/22/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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34 views • February 22, 2019
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StoneDefenseFund.com
SOME TOPICS TODAY ON ALEX:
IS TRUDEAU ABOUT TO BAN GUNS IN CANADA?
ROGER STONE GAGGED
SAN ANTONIO'S ASSININE PLANS FOR THE ALAMO
ISIS DEFECTOR HODA MUTHANA DENIED RE-ENTRY TO U.S.
WHY WAIT: TEXAS REP'S BILL FOR TEXAS TO FUND IT'S OWN WALL SECTION
FEDS: SMOLLETT DEBACLE MAY LEAD TO SHOW PRODUCERS, DEMOCRAT PARTY
Guests:
Faith Goldy
Martina Markota
Stewart Rhoades, Oathkeepers
Kyle Biedermann, Texas state Rep
4th Hour Host: Tom Pappert
StoneDefenseFund.com
SOME TOPICS TODAY ON ALEX:
IS TRUDEAU ABOUT TO BAN GUNS IN CANADA?
ROGER STONE GAGGED
SAN ANTONIO'S ASSININE PLANS FOR THE ALAMO
ISIS DEFECTOR HODA MUTHANA DENIED RE-ENTRY TO U.S.
WHY WAIT: TEXAS REP'S BILL FOR TEXAS TO FUND IT'S OWN WALL SECTION
FEDS: SMOLLETT DEBACLE MAY LEAD TO SHOW PRODUCERS, DEMOCRAT PARTY
Guests:
Faith Goldy
Martina Markota
Stewart Rhoades, Oathkeepers
Kyle Biedermann, Texas state Rep
4th Hour Host: Tom Pappert
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