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JAX27 Hebrews Rest=Sabbath
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2 views • February 22, 2019
To Sabbath or not to Sabbath? God sent Jesus, and Jesus picked Paul to explain Jeremiah’s “new Covenant.” In Hebrews four, Paul explains that now any act of faith is keeping the Sabbath. The key to understanding is that Paul uses two different Greek words, katapausis and sabbatismos. But both are translated “rest.” Can you see “sabbath” in sabbatismos?
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