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RAW VIDEO: Man tased 11 times by Glendale police officers during traffic stop
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42 views • February 22, 2019
Shocking police body camera footage shows Arizona cops Matt Schneider and Mark Lindsey taze Johnny Wheatcroft 11 times, even in the testicles, on July 27, 2017. Tensions escalated to the point that Wheatcroft was repeatedly tazed. At one point Officer Schneider pulled down Wheatcroft's shorts to fire at his testicles.
The Police ARE Your Enemy. Do You Understand Yet?
http://www.kissyourillusionsgoodbye.com/articles-33/the-police-are-your-enemy-do-you-understand-yet-12350
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The Police ARE Your Enemy. Do You Understand Yet?
http://www.kissyourillusionsgoodbye.com/articles-33/the-police-are-your-enemy-do-you-understand-yet-12350
.
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