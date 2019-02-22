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2020: Trump's Success Requires Honesty About His Failures
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110 views • February 22, 2019
We must ensure that Donald Trump is reelected in 2020, and that is the very reason that we must be honest about the places he has fallen short. And from their we can help him regain ground and continue fighting.
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