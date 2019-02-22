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The migrant crisis, endgame and the solution
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6 views • February 22, 2019
Importing failed voters who vote for corruption is a recipe for gutting the US military long term, allowing communist china and other corrupt governments to steam roll the world with nuclear weapons and make the satanic one world government a reality. We need to do political, ecconomic and spiritual mission work in the 3rd world, not tell 600 million unvigilant voters to come here and vote in politicians that they don't realize are lying to them.
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