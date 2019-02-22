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Graham praises Trump's latest call on US troops in Syria
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219 views • February 22, 2019
South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham says that 80 percent of troops in Syria should be from Europe and 20 percent from the U.S.
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