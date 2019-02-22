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Loesch Blasts AOC for Celebrating Amazon Withdrawal: 'Egregious Financial Illiteracy'
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5 views • February 22, 2019
Following Amazon's decision not to build a new headquarters in New York City, Dana Loesch said the Democratic lawmakers who are celebrating -- like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez -- are showing "egregious financial illiteracy."
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