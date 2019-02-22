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Nunes on Pelosi's push to terminate Trump's emergency declaration
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2 views • February 22, 2019
Speaker Nancy Pelosi urges House lawmakers to join her effort to shut down the president's national emergency declaration; reaction from California Congressman Devin Nunes, ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.
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