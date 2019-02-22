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Sarah Sanders on 'sad example' of Jussie Smollett case
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91 views • February 22, 2019
In an interview with 'Fox & Friends,' White House press secretary Sarah Sanders reacts to the Jussie Smollett story, expectations for the second summit with Kim Jong Un and reports the Mueller probe is wrapping up.
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