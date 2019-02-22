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FULL SHOW: Another Blackface Minstrel Show Distraction from Assaults on Our Lives & Liberty
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104 views • February 22, 2019
Like Northam, Smollett is just another distraction to keep us from seeing the agendas of infanticide, forced vaccinations by Trump’s FDA commissioner and its all possible because of weaponized censorship used against both Dem Tulsi Gabbard on the left & Rep. Roy Moore on the right. But the source is the military industrial complex. Then, after the ISIS bride’s 2 jihadi husbands left her for 72 virgins, she files a lawsuit to come to America because she claims “anchor baby” status.
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