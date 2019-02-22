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Faulkner: To Beat Trump in 2020, Dems Need to Figure Out 'How to Break History'
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5 views • February 22, 2019
As seen on "Outnumbered"
Harris Faulkner said Wednesday on Outnumbered that in order to defeat President Trump in the 2020 election, Democrats will need to learn "how to break history."
Harris Faulkner said Wednesday on Outnumbered that in order to defeat President Trump in the 2020 election, Democrats will need to learn "how to break history."
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