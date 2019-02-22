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Govt Pricks: FDA Joins 100 Mandatory Vaccine Bills in 30 States
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63 views • February 22, 2019
The FDA may be able to strike down on states that don't start requiring more children to be vaccinated. The measles "outbreak" has people going crazy and the media is jumping on it. David Knight breaks down what is currently happening with the FDA and their soon to be mandatory vaccine bill.
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