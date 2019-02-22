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Preaching of the Cross is foolishness....
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64 views • February 22, 2019
1 Corinthians 1:18 For the preaching of the cross is to them that perish foolishness; but unto us which are saved it is the power of God.
This Bible study is from Keith who has suffered greatly for the kIngdom and Christ.
Matthew 16:24 Then said Jesus unto his disciples, If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow me.
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/
This Bible study is from Keith who has suffered greatly for the kIngdom and Christ.
Matthew 16:24 Then said Jesus unto his disciples, If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow me.
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/
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